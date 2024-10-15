Washington Post says Amit Shah and senior RA&W official authorised covert operations in Canada

Canadian officials had shared information with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval suggesting that Home Minister Amit Shah and a senior RA&W official, had authorised attacks and intelligence-gathering on pro-Khalistani figures in Canada, according to the Washington Post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conversations of Indian diplomats, intercepted by Canadian authorities, included references to “a senior official in India and a senior official in RAW” according to the Post’s report, which said that Canadian authorities had identified the “ senior official” as Mr Shah. The government did not respond to requests for comment about the allegations, the Post said.

On Monday, Canadian authorities identified — and expelled — at least six sitting diplomats who, they claimed, were involved in acts of violence in Canada. New Delhi has consistently denied involvement in the Canadian incidents and said on Monday that it “ strongly” rejected the “ preposterous imputations” , ascribing political motives to the accusations. The government responded by expelling six Canadian diplomats on Monday (October 14, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) publicly alleged that Indian government agents were involved in acts of violence across Canada. Speaking after the RCMP’s briefing, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a reference to a meeting between Mr Doval and his Canadian counterpart in Singapore on October 15 to discuss these acts. The Post’s report says that Mr Doval was shown this information by the Canadian authorities at the Singapore meeting.

“ Canadian officials shared details about the references to Shah and other evidence with India’s national security adviser, Ajit Doval, at a secret meeting in Singapore on Saturday. Canadians who took part in the meeting included Trudeau’s national security adviser, Nathalie Drouin, and Deputy Foreign Minister David Morrison, as well as a top RCMP official,” the report says as it goes on to describe, in detail, Mr Doval’s actions and comments in the meeting.

The RCMP has alleged that the Bishnoi gang was part of the chain of actors, linked with government agents, and carrying out acts of violence in Canada. The gang, which has several hundred members as per reports, is headed by 31-year old Lawrence Bishnoi, who has been in jail since 2015. He was most recently in the news over alleged links to the killing of Maharashtra politician Baba Siddiqui on the night of October 12.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.