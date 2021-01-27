Washington Post Editor Marty Baron set to retire next month

Washington Post Executive Editor Marty Baron, who has led the newspaper on a resurgence in recent years, said on Tuesday that he will retire at the end of February.
One of the U.S’ top journalism executives, Mr. Baron took over the Post's newsroom in 2012 after editing the Boston Globe and Miami Herald before that. Liev Schreiber portrayed Mr. Baron in the 2015 movie Spotlight about the Globe's investigation of the Catholic Church and introduced the journalist to a wider audience.
In a note to the Post's staff, Mr. Baron recounted a series of “epic” stories that he's been involved in during his 45-year career in journalism.
“The experience has been deeply meaningful, enriched by colleagues who made me a better professional and a better person,” he wrote. “At age 66, I feel ready to move on.”
The Post's publisher and CEO, Fred Ryan, said Mr. Baron had “significantly expanded our coverage areas, inspired great reporting, managed an awesome digital transformation and grown the number of readers and subscribers to unprecedented levels.”
The paper has won 10 Pulitzer Prizes during his tenure.
Mr. Ryan promised a “broad and inclusive" search for Mr. Baron's successor, considering both internal and external candidates.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath