War in Myanmar’s heartland silences volcano shrine

Political unrest after the civil war in military-led Myanmar has cut pilgrims off from offering their prayers atop the volcanic shrine

Updated - July 24, 2024 11:33 am IST

Published - July 24, 2024 11:00 am IST - Popa

AFP
The Taung Kalat Buddhist complex on Mount Popa in Myanmar’s Mandalay Region.

The Taung Kalat Buddhist complex on Mount Popa in Myanmar’s Mandalay Region. | Photo Credit: AFP

A shrine perched on an extinct volcano in Myanmar’s Mandalay region, once thronged with the bustle of pilgrims praying to flower-eating spirit Popa Maedaw, has been cut off from the faithful following the civil war.

Now, the prayers have fallen silent at the Taung Kalat shrine, the plains around it a battle zone and the faithful mostly blocked from access by fighting and checkpoints manned by all sides in the conflict.

Also Read: Myanmar’s civil war has seen a devastating increase in attacks on schools, researchers say

Myanmar has been in turmoil since 2021, when the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s government, ending a 10-year experiment with democracy and sparking nationwide protests. The junta’s crackdown on dissent sparked renewed fighting with ethnic minority armed groups in the borderlands and sent thousands to join newer People’s Defence Forces (PDF) formed to battle the military. “There are not many young people here anymore,” said one shop owner on the road that winds up through thick forest to the summit of Mount Popa, the extinct volcano. “They have gone to join the PDF.”

The Taung Kalat shrine honours Popa Maedaw, one of dozens of nats, or guardian spirits, that exist alongside Buddhism in Myanmar.

Also Read: Amid raging fighting in Myanmar, 100th shipment from India reaches Sittwe port

The plains surrounding Mount Popa are home to the Bamar ethnic majority and were largely untouched by decades of previous conflict between the military and minority armed groups in the remote jungles and hills. Now the region of rolling fields of sesame, pulses and beans — studded with the golden spires of Buddhist pagodas — is a battle zone.

war / unrest, conflicts and war / buddhism / religion and belief

