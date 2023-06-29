ADVERTISEMENT

Want to strike a truly ambitious trade deal with India, says U.K. PM Rishi Sunak

June 29, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - LONDON

U.K. PM Sunak seeks an agreement that would benefit both nations, bringing opportunities to businesses and consumers

Sriram Lakshman
Sriram Lakshman

Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves 10 Downing Street in central London on June 28, 2023 on his way to take part in the weekly session of Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) in the House of Commons. | Photo Credit: AFP

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that the U.K. wants to strike a trade deal that is ambitious and beneficial to both nations.

“...We want to strike a truly ambitious trade deal that benefits both our nations, bringing tremendous opportunities to businesses and consumers, both in India and here at home,” he said, as per Downing Street. Mr. Sunak was speaking at a Downing Street reception for ‘U.K.-India Week’, an event organised by advocacy group India Global Forum.

ALSO READ
PM Modi, British counterpart Sunak review bilateral strategic ties

“And we should be ambitious — just look around,” Mr. Sunak said. “Here we are — in Downing Street, with a Prime Minister of Indian heritage, with all of you at the top of your game, leaders in your fields, showing that anything is possible,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

India and the U.K. concluded their tenth round of trade discussions on June 9, with 50 sessions and across 10 policy areas, according to a U.K. government readout.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US