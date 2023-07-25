China appoints Wang Yi as its new Foreign Minister, replacing Qin Gang

July 25, 2023 04:52 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST

China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang was removed from office on July 25, state media reported, after not being seen in the public eye for a month.

“China’s top legislature voted to appoint Wang Yi as foreign minister... as it convened a session on Tuesday,” state media outlet Xinhua said. “Qin Gang was removed from the post of foreign minister.”

Mr. Qin (57) who became one of China’s youngest Foreign Ministers when he took up the post in December after a stint as envoy to the United States, had not been seen in public since June 25.

His Ministry later said he was off work for unspecified health reasons, but the lack of detailed information fuelled a swirl of speculation.

The report did not give a reason for Mr. Qin’s removal but said President Xi Jinping signed a presidential order to enact the decision.

Mr. Qin had been seen as a confidant of Mr. Xi and many analysts attributed his recent fast rise through the diplomatic ranks to their relationship.

China has remained tight-lipped for weeks about the fate of Mr. Qin, who has not been seen in public since June 25 when he met Russia’s deputy foreign minister Andrey Rudenko in Beijing.

His absence sparked a storm of speculation that he had been removed from office or was subject to an official investigation.

Mr. Qin’s duties had lately been taken on by China’s top diplomat Mr. Wang, who leads the ruling Communist Party’s foreign policy and outranks Mr. Qin in the government hierarchy.

Pan Gongsheng to lead China’s central bank, succeeding Yi Gang

Pan Gongsheng was named China’s Central Bank Governor today in the widely anticipated final major appointment of the ruling Communist Party’s once-a-decade change of power.

Mr. Pan, a Deputy Central Bank Governor and veteran of China’s state-owned banking industry, succeeds Yi Gang, an American-trained economist who held the post for five years. The endorsement of Mr. Pan’s promotion by the ceremonial legislature, the National People’s Congress, follows other Cabinet-level appointments announced in March.

The Governor of the People’s Bank of China is the most prominent Chinese figure in finance circles but the post’s powers are limited. The bank is controlled by the ruling Communist Party.

Mr. Pan, who turns 60 this month, met July 8 with visiting U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, indicating he was being promoted. He was widely assumed to be in line for the job after he was named Communist Party secretary for the central bank.

In 2015, Mr. Pan was appointed head of China’s foreign exchange regulator, usually a stepping stone to the top central bank job. Earlier, he was a vice president of the Agricultural Bank of China Ltd., one of the country’s four major commercial lenders.

Mr. Pan earned a Ph.D. in economics from Renmin University in Beijing and did research at Cambridge and Harvard Universities.