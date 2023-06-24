Wagner group mutiny against Russia live updates | Putin labels Wagner ‘mutiny’ treasonous, promises decisive action

Yevgeny Prigozhin announced an armed rebellion early on June 24 to oust Russia’s Defence Minister and claimed that his forces had crossed into Russia from Ukraine and had reached Rostov

June 24, 2023 01:16 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST

The Wagner forces have played a crucial role in Russia’s war in Ukraine, succeeding in taking the city where the bloodiest and longest battles have taken place, Bakhmut. But the owner of the Wagner private military contractor, Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Russian tycoon with close ties with the Kremlin, made his most direct challenge to the Kremlin yet, calling for an armed rebellion aimed at ousting Russia’s Defence Minister.

Prigozhin, who said he had 25,000 troops under his command, said his troops would punish Shoigu in an armed rebellion and urged the army not to offer resistance: “This is not a military coup, but a march of justice.”

More than a year after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, there are signs of escalation everywhere. The West has recently announced the supply of more advanced weapons to Ukraine, deepening its involvement in the conflict. In response, Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has already reinforced Russian positions along the 1,000-km-long frontline in Ukraine with hundreds of thousands of troops, announced the suspension of his country’s participation in the New Start treaty, which could trigger a nuclear arms race. Ukraine, with the free flow of weapons from the West, hopes to arrest the Russian advances and begin its own offensive to regain lost land. As the war is extended, risks of a direct confrontation between Russia and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), both nuclear powers, are also on the rise.

Mr. Prigozhin, whose Wagner militia spearheaded the capture of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut last month, has for months been openly accusing Shoigu and Gerasimov of incompetence and of denying Wagner ammunition and support in its battles in Ukraine.

The dramatic turn, with many details unclear, looked like the biggest domestic crisis President Vladimir Putin has faced since he ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine — something he called a “special military operation” — in February last year.