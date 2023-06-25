ADVERTISEMENT

Wagner forces leaving Russia's southern Voronezh region: governor

June 25, 2023 02:10 pm | Updated 02:10 pm IST - Moscow

AFP

A military column of Wagner private mercenary group drives along M-4 highway, which links the capital Moscow with Russia’s southern cities, near Voronezh, Russia on June 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Wagner fighters were leaving Russia's southern Voronezh region on June 25, the local governor said, after the group halted a dramatic rebellion to bring down Russia's top brass and U-turned on a march to Moscow.

ALSO READ
Russia says Wagner Group’s leader will move to Belarus after his rebellious march challenged Putin

"The movement of Wagner units through the Voronezh region is ending," Voronezh governor Alexander Gusev said.

Also Read | Mutiny exposes chinks in Putin’s armoured regime

"It is running normally and without incidents," Mr. Gusev added, saying travel restrictions imposed during Saturday's operation against the mutiny will be lifted once "the situation is finally resolved."

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US