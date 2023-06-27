Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin expected in Belarus, says President Alexander Lukashenko

June 27, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Moscow

Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko confirmed Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a mutiny in Russia over the weekend, will be in Belarus on Tuesday under a deal that ended his revolt.

“I can see Prigozhin is already flying on the plane. Yes, indeed, today he is in Belarus,” Mr. Lukashenko said in a meeting with Belarusian officers, according to state media.

It was not clear if the Wagener leader had already arrived in Belarus or was still in the air.

Earlier today, Russia’s FSB security services announced that it was dropping a case against fighters of the Wagner mercenary group accused of staging an armed mutiny to topple the country’s military leadership.

“The criminal case opened over the armed uprising by the private military company Wagner has been closed,” the FSB said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

The FSB explained its decision in the statement saying that participants of the armed insurrection had “ceased their actions directly aimed at committing the crime.”

