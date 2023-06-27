HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin expected in Belarus, says President Alexander Lukashenko

Russia’s FSB security services announced that it was dropping a case against fighters of the Wagner mercenary group accused of staging an armed mutiny

June 27, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Moscow

AFP
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. | Photo Credit: AFP

Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko confirmed Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a mutiny in Russia over the weekend, will be in Belarus on Tuesday under a deal that ended his revolt.

“I can see Prigozhin is already flying on the plane. Yes, indeed, today he is in Belarus,” Mr. Lukashenko said in a meeting with Belarusian officers, according to state media.

ALSO READ
Explained | Understanding the Wagner mutiny

It was not clear if the Wagener leader had already arrived in Belarus or was still in the air.

Earlier today, Russia’s FSB security services announced that it was dropping a case against fighters of the Wagner mercenary group accused of staging an armed mutiny to topple the country’s military leadership.

“The criminal case opened over the armed uprising by the private military company Wagner has been closed,” the FSB said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

ALSO READ
Wagner group mutiny exposes chinks in Putin’s armoured regime

The FSB explained its decision in the statement saying that participants of the armed insurrection had “ceased their actions directly aimed at committing the crime.”

Related Topics

Russia / World / Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.