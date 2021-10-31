International

Vulnerable groups to get booster jabs faster in U.K.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as staff prepare doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a Covid-19 vaccination centre in London on October 22, 2021.   | Photo Credit: AFP

COVID-19 booster shots can now be administered sooner than six months after the second dose to certain vulnerable groups for operational reasons, the U.K. government has announced.

Under the new guidelines, care home residents who have been given their second vaccine dose at different times will be able to be jabbed in the same session, as long as it has been at least five months since their last dose. It is also expected to help other vulnerable groups, so that they can have their flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time.

The flexibility in clinical guidance is expected to speed up the administration of life-saving booster jabs, making it more efficient to reach the country’s most vulnerable, people aged 50-plus, to ensure they’re protected in winter months.


