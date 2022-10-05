World

Vladimir Putin signs laws annexing 4 Ukrainian regions

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed laws absorbing four Ukrainian regions into Russia. File

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed laws absorbing four Ukrainian regions into Russia. File | Photo Credit: AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed laws absorbing four Ukrainian regions into Russia, a move that finalises the annexation carried out in defiance of international law.

Earlier this week, both houses of the Russian parliament ratified treaties making the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions part of Russia.

The formalities followed Kremlin-orchestrated “referendums” in the four regions that Ukraine and the West have rejected as a sham.


