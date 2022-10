Vladimir Putin congratulates Brazil's Lula on election win

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Brazil election result showed Lula's "high political authority"

ADVERTISEMENT

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates Brazil’s Lula on the election win. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM Brazil Russia