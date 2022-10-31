World

Vladimir Putin congratulates Brazil's Lula on election win

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates Brazil’s Lula on the election win. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated Brazilian President-elect Lula on winning a third term as president, unseating incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.

In a statement on the Kremlin website, Mr. Putin said he hoped for strengthened Brazil-Russia ties, and that the election result showed Lula's "high political authority".


