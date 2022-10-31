Vladimir Putin congratulates Brazil's Lula on election win

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Brazil election result showed Lula's "high political authority"

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates Brazil’s Lula on the election win. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated Brazilian President-elect Lula on winning a third term as president, unseating incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.

In a statement on the Kremlin website, Mr. Putin said he hoped for strengthened Brazil-Russia ties, and that the election result showed Lula's "high political authority".