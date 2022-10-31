Vladimir Putin congratulates Brazil's Lula on election win
Reuters
October 31, 2022 12:04 IST
Updated:
October 31, 2022 12:04 IST
Reuters
October 31, 2022 12:04 IST
Updated:
October 31, 2022 12:04 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Brazil election result showed Lula's "high political authority"
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates Brazil’s Lula on the election win. File
| Photo Credit: Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Brazil election result showed Lula's "high political authority"
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated Brazilian President-elect Lula on winning a third term as president, unseating incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.
In a statement on the Kremlin website, Mr. Putin said he hoped for strengthened Brazil-Russia ties, and that the election result showed Lula's "high political authority".
Our code of editorial values