Vivek Ramaswamy’s U.S. presidential campaign struggles to gain traction

November 22, 2023

Ten minutes before Vivek Ramaswamy was to take the stage in a dated casino hotel in western Iowa, no one was in the conference room except for two staffers from the Iowa GOP, which organised the event, and a group of journalists.

Guests started trickling in at the time the event was scheduled. By the time Mr. Ramaswamy began his remarks an hour later, there were about 60 people.

While Mr. Ramaswamy is packing his schedule with stops across Iowa, he has failed to move up in the 2024 Republican primary race and is increasingly at risk of becoming an afterthought. He is polling in the mid to high single digits and has left critics asking what his endgame is or if he is staying in the race only to boost former President Donald Trump.

Falling behind

Mr. Ramaswamy is falling behind just as the GOP campaign enters the critical final weeks before the Iowa caucuses on January 15. After an earlier flurry of attention, the 38-year-old biotech entrepreneur and first-time political candidate is gaining more notice for his provocations in debates than for signs that his campaign is resonating with voters.

“If viability were the reason to stay in a race, he’s long since left that behind,” said David Kochel, a Republican strategist who advised Jeb Bush in his 2016 presidential bid. “If you like Vivek Ramaswamy and what he is saying in this campaign, you already have a candidate, and his name is Donald Trump.”

Mr. Ramaswamy’s campaign said in early November that it would spend up to $8 million in advertising through the Iowa caucuses. So far, the campaign has booked just $1,62,000 in broadcast and digital ads for the rest of the Iowa campaign, according to data from the media tracking firm AdImpact.

Tricia McLaughlin, Mr. Ramaswamy’s campaign spokesperson, said that events hosted by the campaign are drawing more people lately, noting that a sizable number of eventgoers are not registered as Republicans.

“We are reaching young people,” she said. “These people are taking the time and effort to come out. These people are not even being polled because they are not your typical caucusgoer.”

Israel stand

Mr. Ramaswamy has fielded criticism for not being as staunchly pro-Israel as the other GOP candidates after the October 7 Hams attack on Israel. Two days after the attack, he suggested the U.S. withhold aid to Israel until its government detailed plans for Gaza. Republican voters align heavily with Israel.

Voters and strategists critical of Mr. Ramaswamy bring up his position on Israel, but also his age and faith.

Mr. Ramaswamy is a Hindu and would be the first non-Christian elected President. Iowa’s Republican voters are mostly white and Christian, with evangelicals carrying huge influence in the caucuses

Nevertheless, Mr. Ramaswamy has suggested policy ideas that he says carry on Mr. Trump’s “America First” legacy without the former President’s baggage.

At a Florida GOP event earlier this month, Mr. Ramaswamy arguably drew the most cheers when his pitch was that he was the Republican candidate who had been most supportive of Mr. Trump.

‘Trump’s legacy’

“I have respected Donald Trump more than anybody else in this race because he was the best President of the 21st century,” he said. “I said that before, and I will say it again because it’s the right thing to do. We will honor that legacy.”

Mr. Trump remains dominant, even as he faces four criminal indictments and questions about whether he can beat President Joe Biden after losing to him in 2020.