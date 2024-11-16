Vivek Ramaswamy indicates massive government job cuts in U.S.

Entrepreneur-turned politician Vivek Ramaswamy, who along with Tesla owner Elon Musk has been nominated in-charge of the Department of Government Efficiency, has indicated a massive cut in federal government jobs in the United States.

"Elon Musk and I are in a position to start the mass deportations of millions of unelected federal bureaucrats out of the DC bureaucracy. That, too, is how we're going to save this country," Mr. Ramaswamy, an Indian American, said at an event in Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Thursday (November 14, 2024).

"I don't know if you've got to know Elon yet, but he doesn't bring a chisel. He brings a chainsaw. We are going to be taking it to that bureaucracy. It's going to be a lot of fun,” he said.

“We've been taught to believe over the last four years that we have become a nation in decline, that we're at the end of the ancient Roman Empire. All we have is to fight over the scraps of some shrinking pie. I don't think we have to stay as that nation in decline. I think with what happened last week, we're back to being a nation in our ascent. A nation whose best days are actually still ahead of us,” Ramaswamy said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Musk and Mr. Ramaswamy announced that they will livestream every week to update the American public on the progress of the works by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

"Our goal is to shave the size of government and to be as transparent as possible with the public. Weekly 'Dogecasts' will start soon," Mr. Ramaswamy said.

“DOGE's job is to create a government of a size and scope that our Founders would be proud of. Elon Musk and I look forward to fulfilling the mandate given to us by President Trump,” he said.

Mr. Ramaswamy, however, argued that too much bureaucracy means less innovation and higher costs. "That’s a real problem with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), and countless other 3-letter agencies," he said, adding, "They are utterly agnostic to how their daily decisions stifle new inventions and impose costs that deter growth."