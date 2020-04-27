International

Virus-themed grass graffiti unveiled in Swiss Alps

An artwork called

An artwork called "Beyond Crisis" by French artist Guillaume Legros aka Saype and created with an eco paint made out of chalk and coal over a 3000 sqm field is pictured during the coronavirus disease outbreak in Leysin, Switzerland.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A French artist known for massive works of graffiti on grass best seen from the air presented his latest piece on Sunday in the Swiss Alps - a coronavirus-related picture of a girl looking towards the horizon.

The artist Saype, whose real name is Guillaume Legros, has painted his temporary, biodegradable images on lawns https://en.saype-artiste.com/lumiere from Yamoussoukro in Ivory Coast to the Champ de Mars next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, often depicting children or a close-up of two people's hands gripping each other's forearms.

"Beyond crisis", his new work on a clearing in the Swiss resort town of Leysin, shows a girl sitting, completing a chain of stick figures holding hands.

"The fresco of more than 3,000 square metres evokes the building of a world with more solidarity and more humanity," Saype said in a statement.

Apr 27, 2020

