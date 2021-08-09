InternationalBEIJING 09 August 2021 23:13 IST
Virus Outbreak-The Latest
Updated: 09 August 2021 23:17 IST
China punishes officials for pandemic failing
More than 30 Chinese officials have been fired or received punishments over accusations they failed to respond properly to the latest surge of COVID-19. Among those fired were a Vice Mayor, heads of city districts and health commissions, and staff in hospital management, airport and tourism departments. AP
