International

Virus Outbreak-The Latest

By The Associated Press BEIJING 09 August 2021 23:13 IST
Updated: 09 August 2021 23:17 IST

China punishes officials for pandemic failing

More than 30 Chinese officials have been fired or received punishments over accusations they failed to respond properly to the latest surge of COVID-19. Among those fired were a Vice Mayor, heads of city districts and health commissions, and staff in hospital management, airport and tourism departments. AP

