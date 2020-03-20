Virus kills priests who bless the dying

They come to bless those suffering the most from the virus. And then, more and more often, Italy’s priests die themselves. The diocese of Bergamo northeast of Milan appears to have been ravaged the most by the stealth killer. At least 10 of its priests have died of COVID-19, the Catholic daily Avvenire reported Thursday.

The deaths, whether of priests or members of their communities, are “so numerous that it is difficult to count”, the paper wrote.

Five more fatalities were registered in the city of Parma. Still more virus-related deaths emerged among priests in Brescia, Cremona and the northern industrial hub of Milan itself.

All these parishes are clustered in Italy’s north, the virus’s target from the day the Catholic country’s first death was reported four weeks ago.

Like doctors, Italy’s priests come in contact with the disease’s most serious cases. And like doctors, priests are known to congregate among themselves in close quarters, creating the perfect conditions for contagion.

A count by Italy’s ANSA news agency on Thursday put the number of medics killed by the disease at 13.

Figures reported by Italian media suggest the death toll among priests is higher. At least 18 priests have been reported killed.