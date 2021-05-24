Virus killed 1,15,000 health workers: WHO

geneva

24 May 2021 22:56 IST

At least 115,000 health and care workers have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, the WHO chief said Monday.

At the opening of the World Health Organisation’s main annual assembly, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus hailed the sacrifices made by health workers around the world to battle the pandemic.

“We estimate that at least 115,000 health and care workers have paid the ultimate price in the service of others.”

