Virus-hit Iran asks IMF for its first loan since 1962

Tehran

12 March 2020 16:41 IST

“Our central bank requested access” to the IMF's Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI), Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Twitter.

Iran said on Thursday that it has sought financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund, which has not lent it money since 1962, to help it combat the novel coronavirus.

“Our central bank requested access” to the IMF's Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI), Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Twitter, urging the fund's board to respond to the request “responsibly”.

