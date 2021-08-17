InternationalWELLINGTON 17 August 2021 08:32 IST
Comments
Virus-free New Zealand investigating new community COVID-19 case
Updated: 17 August 2021 08:22 IST
The case is located in Auckland
New Zealand said on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, that a positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in the community and is now under investigation.
The case is located in Auckland and a link between the case and the border or managed isolation is yet to be established, the Health Ministry said in a statement.
The last reported community case of COVID-19 in New Zealand was in February.
More In International
Read more...