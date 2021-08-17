International

Virus-free New Zealand investigating new community COVID-19 case

A COVID-19 QR code attached to a barrier for patrons to scan as they enter the stadium ahead of the Super Rugby Aotearoa rugby game between the Highlanders and Chiefs in Dunedin, New Zealand. File photo | Photo Credit: AP
Reuters WELLINGTON 17 August 2021 08:32 IST
Updated: 17 August 2021 08:22 IST

The case is located in Auckland

New Zealand said on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, that a positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in the community and is now under investigation.

The case is located in Auckland and a link between the case and the border or managed isolation is yet to be established, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The last reported community case of COVID-19 in New Zealand was in February.

