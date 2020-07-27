‘Virtual kidnappings’ being used to extort money from Chinese students

Elaborate “virtual kidnappings” are being used to extort money from the friends and relatives of Chinese students Down Under, Australian police warned on Monday, after a spate of transnational scams were reported. Police said that conmen claiming to be Chinese authorities had netted millions of U.S. dollars in ransoms by scaring students into faking their own kidnappings.
The scammers — often claiming to be from the Chinese embassy, police or consulate — initially say the victim is accused of a crime in China or tell them their identity has been stolen before threatening them with deportation or arrest unless a fee is paid, police said.
The fraudsters then continue to threaten the victim, often over encrypted message services, until they transfer large sums into offshore bank accounts.
In some cases, victims were told to cease contact with relatives, then make videos of themselves tied up and blindfolded with the conmen using the footage to demand ransoms. Police said at least eight cases have led to more than Aus$3 million ($2.1 million) in ransom payments this year. Victims are “traumatised by what has occurred, believing they have placed themselves, and their loved ones, in real danger”, New South Wales police assistant commissioner Peter Thurtell said.
