ADVERTISEMENT

Virtual floats used to reduce waste at Thailand festival

November 29, 2023 10:42 am | Updated 10:42 am IST - Bangkok

The annual festival, celebrated this year on Monday, sees millions ask forgiveness from the river goddess Khongkha by releasing colourful floats into waters across Thailand under a full moon

AFP

Digital Krathong s projected onto the Ong Ang canal in Bangkok on November 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Luscious greens, egg-yolk yellows and delicate oranges flickered across waterways in the Thai capital of Bangkok, as virtual projections of the Loy Krathong festival’s traditional offerings reduced waste at the popular event.

The annual festival, celebrated this year on Monday, sees millions ask forgiveness from the river goddess Khongkha by releasing colourful floats into waters across Thailand under a full moon.

In recent years, environmentalists have expressed concern as Bangkok’s already clogged waterways are increasingly choked by the plastic and foliage krathongs , as the offerings are known.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

To combat this, a Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) initiative took a fresh approach to the centuries-old tradition.

Rather than floating the elaborately constructed offerings — which include leaves, flowers, plastic, candles, incense sticks and sometimes coins — people were asked to create digital krathong .

After colouring-in drawings of krathong on paper, or on their phones, attendees’ sketches were scanned and then projected onto the city’s Ong Ang Canal.

“The tradition still remains. But we must integrate the festival to be up-to-date, in order to create less impact and less pollution on nature,” attendee Chainarong Tumapha said.

The BMA said about 3,700 images were projected across the night-time waters.

The BMA said polystyrene usage was down 3% from last year, with the vast majority of offerings made from natural materials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US