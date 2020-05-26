International

Virgin Orbit fails first rocket launch attempt from modified plane

In a test of the company's plan to launch satellites into space, the 70-foot rocket was to blast into orbit from a modified airplane named Cosmic Girl.

In a test of the company's plan to launch satellites into space, the 70-foot rocket was to blast into orbit from a modified airplane named Cosmic Girl.   | Photo Credit: virginorbit.com

Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit company aborted its first attempt to launch a rocket into space from the belly of a 747 airplane on Monday, the company said.

In a test of the company's plan to launch satellites into space, the 70-foot (21.34 m) rocket called LauncherOne was to blast into orbit at about 6.5 miles altitude from a modified airplane named Cosmic Girl.

The mission from the Mojave Air and Space Port in California was “terminated” moments after the rocket's release from the jetliner, just before 3 p.m. ET/1900 GMT over the Pacific Ocean, the company said in a statement on Twitter.

“An anomaly then occurred early in first stage flight. We'll learn more as our engineers analyze the mountain of data we collected today,” the company said This was a key test for the company's plan to launch satellites into space..

In an additional statement, Virgin Orbit CEO Dan Hart said We accomplished many of the goals we set for ourselves, though not as many as we would have liked. Nevertheless, we took a big step forward today.”

No other details were immediately released. There were no injuries reported in the flight.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2020 6:59:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/virgin-orbit-fails-first-rocket-launch-attempt-from-modified-plane/article31676100.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY