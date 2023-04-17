ADVERTISEMENT

Violence in Khartoum: Indian embassy in Sudan advises Indians to not venture out

April 17, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - New Delhi

On April 16, the Embassy said an Indian national died in Khartoum after sustaining bullet injuries

PTI

Smoke rises from a central neighborhood of Khartoum, Sudan, Sunday, April 16, 2023, after dozens have been killed in two days of intense fighting. The Sudanese military and a powerful paramilitary group are battling for control of the chaos-stricken nation for a second day. | Photo Credit: AP

As Sudanese capital Khartoum continued to witness large-scale violence, the Indian Embassy in Sudan issued a fresh advisory on April 17 urging Indians not to venture out of their residences and stay calm.

On April 16, the Embassy said an Indian national died in Khartoum after sustaining bullet injuries.

"Based on the latest inputs the fighting has not subsided on day two. We sincerely request all fellow Indians to continue stay where they are and not venture outside," the mission said in its second advisory after violence broke out in Khartoum.

Grieving the death of the Indian national, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on April 16 said the situation in Khartoum remains one of "great concern" and that India will continue to monitor the developments in that country.

Explosions and clashes were reported in various areas in Khartoum in the backdrop of escalating tension between a paramilitary force and Sudan's Army.

This satellite photo by Planet Labs PBC shows two burning planes at Khartoum International Airport, Sudan, Sunday April 16, 2023. The Sudanese military and a powerful paramilitary group are battling for control of the chaos-stricken nation for a second day. | Photo Credit: Planet Labs PBC/AP

On April 15, the Indian Embassy advised Indian nationals in Sudan to take utmost precautions and stay indoors after Khartoum witnessed large-scale violence.

According to the official data, the number of Indians in Sudan is around 4,000 including 1200 who have settled down in the country decades ago.

Sudan's military captured power in a coup in October 2021 and it has been running the country through a sovereign council since then.

There has been a dispute between the Army and the para-military over a proposed timeline for handing over power to a civilian government.

