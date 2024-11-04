ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Trudeau condemns violence at Hindu temple near Toronto

Updated - November 04, 2024 10:52 am IST - Toronto, Canada

Local police in the city of Brampton, roughly 50 km (30 miles) northwest of Toronto, said they had deployed heavily outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir in order to maintain calm during a protest

AFP

Violence at Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton. Screengrab: Chandra Arya via @AryaCanada/X

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned as "unacceptable" violence at a Hindu temple near Toronto on Sunday (November 3, 2024), following skirmishes blamed by some leaders on Sikh activists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Local police in the city of Brampton, roughly 50 km (30 miles) northwest of Toronto, said they had deployed heavily outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir in order to maintain calm during a protest.

A spokesman for the Peel Regional Police told AFP that no arrests had been made. Police have also declined to assign blame for the reported violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Did not want to blow up India ties: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

"The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely," Mr. Trudeau wrote on X.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A federal lawmaker and member of Trudeau's Liberal Party, Chandra Arya, blamed the incident on "Khalistanis," a reference to supporters of the fringe separatist movement for an independent Sikh homeland in India's Punjab state.

Relations between Canada and India have nosedived after Ottawa accused the Indian Government of orchestrating the 2023 killing in Vancouver of 45-year-old naturalized Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent Khalistan activist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond Nijjar's killing, Canada has accused India of directing a broad campaign targeting Sikh activists on Canadian soil, which Ottawa says has included intimidation, threats and violence.

"A red line has been crossed by Canadian Khalistani extremists today," Mr. Arya, who is Hindu, posted on X.

PM Trudeau ruined relations between India, Canada for votes: Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

"The attack by Khalistanis on the Hindu-Canadian devotees inside the premises of the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton shows how deep and brazen has Khalistani violent extremism has become in Canada," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Video circulating on social media appears to show individuals carrying yellow Khalistan flags clashing with a rival group, including people holding Indian flags. There were also isolated fist fights, videos show.

Mr. Trudeau charged the Government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with violating Canadian sovereignty.

India has rejected the allegations.

Delhi and Ottawa earlier this month each expelled the other's ambassador and other senior diplomats.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Canada / civil unrest

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US