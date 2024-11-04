GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Justin Trudeau condemns violence at Hindu temple near Toronto

Local police in the city of Brampton, roughly 50 km (30 miles) northwest of Toronto, said they had deployed heavily outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir in order to maintain calm during a protest

Updated - November 04, 2024 10:52 am IST - Toronto, Canada

AFP
Violence at Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton. Screengrab: Chandra Arya via @AryaCanada/X

Violence at Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton. Screengrab: Chandra Arya via @AryaCanada/X

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned as "unacceptable" violence at a Hindu temple near Toronto on Sunday (November 3, 2024), following skirmishes blamed by some leaders on Sikh activists.

Local police in the city of Brampton, roughly 50 km (30 miles) northwest of Toronto, said they had deployed heavily outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir in order to maintain calm during a protest.

A spokesman for the Peel Regional Police told AFP that no arrests had been made. Police have also declined to assign blame for the reported violence.

Did not want to blow up India ties: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

"The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely," Mr. Trudeau wrote on X.

A federal lawmaker and member of Trudeau's Liberal Party, Chandra Arya, blamed the incident on "Khalistanis," a reference to supporters of the fringe separatist movement for an independent Sikh homeland in India's Punjab state.

Relations between Canada and India have nosedived after Ottawa accused the Indian Government of orchestrating the 2023 killing in Vancouver of 45-year-old naturalized Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent Khalistan activist.

Beyond Nijjar's killing, Canada has accused India of directing a broad campaign targeting Sikh activists on Canadian soil, which Ottawa says has included intimidation, threats and violence.

"A red line has been crossed by Canadian Khalistani extremists today," Mr. Arya, who is Hindu, posted on X.

PM Trudeau ruined relations between India, Canada for votes: Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

"The attack by Khalistanis on the Hindu-Canadian devotees inside the premises of the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton shows how deep and brazen has Khalistani violent extremism has become in Canada," he said.

Video circulating on social media appears to show individuals carrying yellow Khalistan flags clashing with a rival group, including people holding Indian flags. There were also isolated fist fights, videos show.

Mr. Trudeau charged the Government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with violating Canadian sovereignty.

India has rejected the allegations.

Delhi and Ottawa earlier this month each expelled the other's ambassador and other senior diplomats.

Published - November 04, 2024 09:41 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

Canada / civil unrest

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.