International

Vietnam’s coronavirus cases climb to 15, baby infected

An image of a coronavirus.

An image of a coronavirus.  

more-in

Vietnam has made plans to quarantine hundreds of its citizens returning from China, including 950 at military camps outside Hanoi, and another 900 at temporary facilties on the Vietnam-China border.

Vietnam confirmed another case of the new coronavirus on Tuedsay, bringing its total to 15, the health ministry said.

The latest case is a three-month-old baby, infected by her grandmother, who tested positive for the virus on Feb. 9, the ministry said in a statement.

It said 10 out of 15 confirmed case are from the northern province of Vinh Phuc.

Vietnam has made plans to quarantine hundreds of its citizens returning from China, including 950 at military camps outside Hanoi, and another 900 at temporary facilties on the Vietnam-China border.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
human interest
health treatment
viral diseases
China
Vietnam
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 11, 2020 8:24:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/vietnams-coronavirus-cases-climb-to-15-baby-infected/article30789211.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY