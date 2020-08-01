Vietnamese city to test entire population

Vietnam’s coastal city of Danang plans to test its entire population of 1.1 million people for COVID-19 infection, the governing authorities said on Saturday, as 40 new cases linked to the tourist hot spot were reported across the country, taking total infections to 586, with three deaths.
Most of the new cases are linked to hospitals in Danang city, where the first locally transmitted infection in more than three months was detected last week.
The Health Ministry said on Saturday that up to 8,00,000 visitors to Danang have left for other parts of the country since July 1, adding that more than 41,000 people have visited three hospitals in the city since.
Local medical officials in Danang have conducted 8,247 tests in the city since July 25, when the latest cluster was first detected. Testing capacity will be increased to 8,000-10,000 per day, said authorities.
2 other cities
Vietnam has detected new cases in other cities, including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, with links to Danang.
Meanwhile, authorities of the capital city, Hanoi said late on Saturday it had carried out around 49,000 tests since Thursday after the city ordered mass testing for all people who recently returned from the popular coastal city.
