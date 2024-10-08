GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vietnam upgrades ties with France to highest level during Vietnamese President To Lam’s visit to Paris

The move underlines Vietnam's strategic role as an important link in global supply chains, and is the latest success for its flexible foreign policy known as "bamboo diplomacy"

Published - October 08, 2024 11:42 am IST - HANOI

Reuters
French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and Vietnam’s President To Lam (L) shake hands during a joint press conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, on October 7, 2024.

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and Vietnam’s President To Lam (L) shake hands during a joint press conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, on October 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Vietnam and France have officially upgraded their relations to a "comprehensive strategic partnership", Vietnam's highest level, during a visit by Vietnamese President To Lam to Paris.

The move underlined Vietnam's increasingly strategic role as an important link in global supply chains and is the latest success for its flexible foreign policy known as "bamboo diplomacy".

Mr. Lam and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed increasing security and defense cooperation, according to a joint statement released on Monday (October 7, 2024) after the upgrade.

The leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation in new areas such as aerospace, artificial intelligence, and airport transport infrastructure, it added.

Vietnam’s new leader has arrived in China on his first overseas trip since taking the helm

After a string of deals in recent years, Vietnam's other seven top partners now include the United States, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Russia and Australia.

Total trade turnover between Vietnam and France stood at $3.4 billion in the first eight months of this year, 6.9% higher than the same period of 2023, official data showed.

October 08, 2024

World / international relations / Vietnam / France

