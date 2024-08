Vietnam's parliament will elect a new state president in October, a senior official of the National Assembly said on Monday (August 26, 2024) after parliament held an extraordinary meeting.

The current state president To Lam was appointed earlier in August as chief of the ruling Communist Party, the country's most powerful job, two weeks after the death of long-serving general secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

