Vietnam seizes two tonnes of ivory, pangolin scales

Vietnamese authorities have seized more than two tonnes of pangolin scales and ivory from Africa, state media reported on Tuesday.
Trade in ivory and pangolin is illegal in Vietnam but wildlife trafficking remains widespread.
Customs authorities in the northern port city of Haiphong found 330 kg of ivory and 1.7 tonnes of pangolin scales hidden in three containers of wood this month, the Customs Department's Hai Quan newspaper reported.
The containers came from Nigeria, the newspaper said.
Pangolins, known as scaly anteaters, are critically endangered.
Some Vietnamese people believe that their ground scales have health benefits but scientists say the scales are made of keratin, the same substance that fingernails are made of, and do nothing for health.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.