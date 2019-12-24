International

Vietnam seizes two tonnes of ivory, pangolin scales

Ground Pangolin at Madikwe Game Reserve in South Africa.

Ground Pangolin at Madikwe Game Reserve in South Africa.  

more-in

Trade in ivory and pangolin is illegal in Vietnam but wildlife trafficking remains widespread.

Vietnamese authorities have seized more than two tonnes of pangolin scales and ivory from Africa, state media reported on Tuesday.

Trade in ivory and pangolin is illegal in Vietnam but wildlife trafficking remains widespread.

Customs authorities in the northern port city of Haiphong found 330 kg of ivory and 1.7 tonnes of pangolin scales hidden in three containers of wood this month, the Customs Department's Hai Quan newspaper reported.

The containers came from Nigeria, the newspaper said.

Pangolins, known as scaly anteaters, are critically endangered.

Some Vietnamese people believe that their ground scales have health benefits but scientists say the scales are made of keratin, the same substance that fingernails are made of, and do nothing for health.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Environment International
flora and fauna
Nigeria
animal
Vietnam
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 24, 2019 10:05:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/vietnam-seizes-two-tonnes-of-ivory-pangolin-scales/article30386266.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY