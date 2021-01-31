Vietnam ruling Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong re-elected for 3rd term

HANOI

31 January 2021 18:02 IST

Mr Trong, who emerged on top in a power struggle at the last congress in 2016 and has spearheaded a "blazing furnace" crackdown on corruption in the last five years, was granted an exception to party rules which say people over the age of 65 should retire

Vietnam's ruling Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong, 76, has been re-elected for a rare third five-year term, state media reported on Sunday, cementing his position as one of the country's longest-serving leaders for decades.

Mr Trong, who emerged on top in a power struggle at the last congress in 2016 and has spearheaded a "blazing furnace" crackdown on corruption in the last five years, was granted an exception to party rules which say people over the age of 65 should retire.

"Comrade Nguyen Phu Trong was elected to be the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, term XIII," the official Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr Trong's re-election as party general secretary came at a five-yearly party congress in Hanoi, where 1,600 party delegates from across Vietnam are concluding eight days of meetings,mostly behind closed doors, to pick a new leadership team,aiming to bolster Vietnam's ongoing economic success - and the legitimacy of the party's rule.

Vietnam has no paramount ruler and is officially led by four"pillars": the chief of its Communist Party, the most powerful post; a president; a prime minister; and the National Assembly chair.