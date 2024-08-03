GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vietnam President To Lam takes top job as Communist Party chief

Party delegates unanimously supported Mr. Lam's nomination

Published - August 03, 2024 09:50 am IST

Reuters
File picture of Vietnamese President To Lam

File picture of Vietnamese President To Lam | Photo Credit: via Reuters

Vietnamese President To Lam was named general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the nation's top position, on Saturday, replacing Nguyen Phu Trong, who died two weeks ago.

Mr. Lam took over the duties of party chief on July 18, a day before Trong's death as his health was deteriorating.

Party delegates unanimously supported Mr. Lam's nomination, officials told a press conference.

Addressing the delegates, he vowed to inherit and promote Trong's legacy, make no changes to the Southeast Asian nation's foreign policy, focus on achieving its socioeconomic development goals and "fiercely" continue Vietnam's anti-graft campaign.

Vietnam does not formally have a paramount leader, but the head of the party effectively plays a more prominent role than others after Trong strengthened the powers of the role during his 13-year tenure.

Mr. Lam, a career security officer, had been seen as long aiming to become party chief, with experts calling the presidency a stepping stone for the top job.

He was elected president in May after leading a sweeping campaign of high-profile investigations against corruption as police minister. He replaced Vo Van Thuong, who had been in the job about a year when he quit amid accusations of unspecified wrongdoing.

Related Topics

Vietnam

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.