Vietnam expands foreign visa ban, 85 coronavirus cases in country

A health worker reacts as she sprays disinfectants on a train as a measure against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hanoi, Vietnam March 19, 2020. | Photo Credit: Reuters
Reuters HANOI: 20 March 2020 09:41 IST
Updated: 20 March 2020 09:47 IST

The foreign ministry had already suspended visa waivers for nine European countries and South Korea. Visitors from the United States, Europe and ASEAN countries will be immediately transported to repurposed military camps for 14 days quarantine.

Vietnam will temporarily suspend visa-free travel for citizens of Japan, Belarus and Russia from Saturday as its health ministry reported nine more coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing total in the country to 85.

Weeks after Vietnam declared that all 16 of its coronavirus cases had recovered, the number of infected patients is rising once again due to infected people arriving from overseas. So far, no deaths have been reported in Vietnam.

Vietnam has a free trade agreement with Russia and Belarus, while Japan is the second largest source of foreign investment in the country.

