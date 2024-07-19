GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vietnam Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong, the country’s most powerful leader, dies at 80

Mr. Trong had dominated Vietnamese politics since 2011, when he was elected party chief

Published - July 19, 2024 05:04 pm IST - Hanoi

AP
Vietnamese General Secretary of the Communist Party Nguyen Phu Trong addresses the media in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Sept. 10, 2023. The powerful head of Vietnam’s ruling Communist Party, has died, official media say on Friday, July 19, 2024.

Vietnamese General Secretary of the Communist Party Nguyen Phu Trong addresses the media in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Sept. 10, 2023. The powerful head of Vietnam’s ruling Communist Party, has died, official media say on Friday, July 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of Vietnam's ruling Communist Party and the country's most powerful politician, has died following months of ill health, official media said on July 19.

He was 80.

“General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Party Nguyen Phu Trong passed away at 13:38 on July 19, 2024, at the 108 Central Military Hospital due to old age and serious illness,” the Nhan Dan newspaper said.

Mr. Trong had dominated Vietnamese politics since 2011, when he was elected party chief.

During his tenure, he worked to consolidate the Communist Party's power in Vietnam's single-party political system. In the decade before he took the top role in Vietnamese politics, the balance of power had shifted more toward the governmental wing led by then-Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung.

