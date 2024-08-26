GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vietnam approves three new Deputy Prime Ministers

President To Lam was named as general secretary — Vietnam’s top leader — this month following the death of his predecessor, Nguyen Phu Trong

Published - August 26, 2024 05:26 pm IST - Hanoi, Vietnam

AFP
Vietnam President To Lam. File

Vietnam President To Lam. File | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Vietnam announced on Monday (August 26, 2024) three new Deputy Prime Ministers, the latest high-level political changes during a turbulent period for the ruling Communist Party.

Political upheaval was highly unusual for decades in Vietnam, where all changes were carefully orchestrated with an emphasis on cautious stability. However, a prominent anti-graft purge has swept up several high-level figures since 2021, including two presidents and three Deputy Prime Ministers.

Vietnam’s new leader has arrived in China on his first overseas trip since taking the helm

President To Lam was named as general secretary — Vietnam’s top leader — this month following the death of his predecessor, Nguyen Phu Trong.

Mr. Trong, the most powerful man in decades, was the mastermind of the “blazing furnace” crackdown on corruption.

Vietnam’s four-pillar leadership structure includes the General Secretary, President, Prime Minister and head of the National Assembly.

The rubber-stamp parliament met at its eighth “extraordinary” session in Hanoi on Monday and announced a new chief judge and chief prosecutor, three new Deputy Prime Ministers and two new ministers. Only one of the outgoing politicians was explicitly linked to the anti-corruption campaign.

China says Vietnam President To Lam to make three-day visit

Former Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai was sacked Monday (August 26, 2024) for violating party regulations and law. The government now has five Deputy Prime Ministers.

Thousands of people, including top officials and senior business leaders, have been caught up in the anti-corruption drive, with Lam vowing to speed up the campaign.

