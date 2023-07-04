ADVERTISEMENT

Vienna newspaper Wiener Zeitung ends daily print edition after 320 years

July 04, 2023 09:47 am | Updated 09:47 am IST - BERLIN

The newspaper was forced to cut 63 jobs and reduce its editorial staff by almost two-thirds to 20

AP

The last edition of the ‘Wiener Zeitung’, one of the world’s oldest newspapers has a banderole indicating the change to the online version of the newspaper in Vienna on June 29, 2023. Founded in 1703, during the time of the Habsburg Empire, it has survived the turmoil of history, but after years of uncertainty, the paper edition of the Viennese newspaper Wiener Zeitung is finally going to disappear. | Photo Credit: AFP

One of the world's oldest newspapers, the Vienna-based Wiener Zeitung, ended its daily print run July 7 after more than three centuries.

First published under the name Wiennerisches Diarium, the paper set out to provide a sober account of the news “without any oratory or poetic gloss” when it was launched on August 8, 1703.

“320 years, 12 presidents, 10 emperors, 2 republics, 1 newspaper,” the print edition's final front page read.

The Wiener Zeitung, which is owned by the Austrian government but editorially independent, suffered a sharp decrease in revenue after a recent law dropped a requirement for companies to pay to publish changes to the commercial registry in the print edition.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The newspaper, which is considered a quality publication with a wide range of articles covering domestic and foreign news, culture and business, was forced to cut 63 jobs and reduce its editorial staff by almost two-thirds to 20.

It will continue to operate online and plans a monthly print edition.

In its final daily print edition, the paper interviewed one of Austria's most famous exports: actor-turned-politician Arnold Schwarzenegger. It lamented that, unlike Mr. Schwarzenegger's famous “Terminator” character, the newspaper won't be able to make the phrase “I'll be back” its motto for the future.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US