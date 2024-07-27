GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch: What’s strategic autonomy and why is it important for India?

Exploring the complexities of India’s foreign policy and its balancing act between the U.S. and Russia

Published - July 27, 2024 09:28 pm IST

Stanly Johny
Stanly Johny

In this episode of Realpolitik, Stanly Johny explores the complexities of India’s foreign policy and its balancing act between the U.S. and Russia.

Since independence, all Indian governments have adhered to strategic autonomy in various forms—non-alignment, multi-alignment, multi-engagement, or multi-directional foreign policy.

Today, the global order is changing, and while the United States remains the world’s most powerful country the world order is no longer unipolar. China, already the world’s second-largest economy, is rising as a strong competitor to America’s global primacy. Russia is challenging Western security architecture in Europe militarily.

Script & Presentation: Stanly Johny

Videography: Thamodharan B

Production: Shikha Kumari

