Watch: How Donald Trump’s conviction could impact U.S. elections

Watch: How Donald Trump’s conviction could impact U.S. election

Prof. Allan Lichtman, a History professor at American University, talks about the likely impact on American politics

Updated - June 18, 2024 03:03 pm IST

Published - June 18, 2024 02:44 pm IST

Narayan Lakshman

In May, Donald Trump became the first former American President to be convicted of felony crimes, as a New York jury found him guilty of all 34 charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actor who said the two had sex.

The conviction, and even imprisonment, will not bar Trump from continuing his pursuit of the White House, as the US goes to the polls later this year. He will be up against Joe Biden yet again.

This episode looks at the impact of Trump’s conviction on American politics, and if it will have any impact on voters. Prof. Allan Lichtman joins Narayan Lakshman in this episode. Mr Lichtman is a History professor at American University.

Prof Lichtman explains how through his predictive model, he was able to analyse the current scenario, looking at the economic and foreign policy, and also the popularity of Biden and Trump.

Host: Narayan Lakshman

Video: Thamodharan B

Production: Zeeshan Akhtar

