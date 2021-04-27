International

Video emerges of crew of Indonesian submarine

A screen grab shows crew members singing a hit song “Sampai Jumpa”   | Photo Credit: AFP

A poignant video has emerged showing the crew of a sunken Indonesian submarine singing happily together on board their vessel.

The video, filmed a few weeks before the KRI Nanggala 402 went down with all hands lost, shows some of the 53-strong crew singing “Sampai Jumpa”, whose title means “Goodbye”.

Submarine commander Heri Oktavian is among those gathered around a seaman strumming an acoustic guitar.

“Even though I’m not ready to be missing you, I’m not ready to live without you,” the sailors sing.

“I wish all the best for you.”

The video was recorded as a farewell for the outgoing commander of the Navy’s submarine corps, Indonesian military spokesman Djawara Whimbo said.

