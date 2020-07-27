Victoria Premier attributes COVID-19 outbreak to sick workers

Australia’s hard-hit Victoria state on Monday posted a new daily record of 532 new COVID-19 cases even as the Victorian Premier warned that a lockdown in the city of Melbourne would continue while infected people continued to go to work.
Melbourne is almost half way through a six-week lockdown aimed at curbing community spread of coronavirus. Mask-wearing in Australia’s second-largest city became compulsory last week.
The new cases and six deaths reported on Monday surpasses a previous record of 484 new infections reported on Wednesday last week.
Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said the biggest driver of the new infections was people continuing to go to work after showing symptoms.
“This is what is driving these numbers up and the lockdown will not end until people stop going to work with symptoms and instead go and get tested”, Mr. Andrews said.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison called for patience in Victoria.
“There has been significant community transmission in Victoria. That will take some time to get on top of,” M0. Morrison said.
