Venkaiah Naidu offers condolences in UAE on President Sheikh Khalifa’s demise

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu meets new UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and offers condolences on sad demise of former President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi, on May 15. | Photo Credit: PTI

May 15, 2022 23:13 IST

President Sheikh Khalifa passed away on May 13 after battling illness for several years

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu arrived in Abu Dhabi on May 15 to offer India's condolences over the demise of UAE's President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Khalifa passed away on May 13 after battling illness for several years.

"Vice President @MVenkaiahNaidu arrives in Abu Dhabi to pay respects to H. H. Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Late President of UAE," External Affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted, sharing a photograph of his arrival.

The MEA in a statement on May 16 said Mr. Naidu will visit the UAE on May 15 to offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India to the UAE leadership on the sad demise of the UAE President and ruler.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 13 expressed condolences over the demise of Mr. Sheikh Khalifa.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar visited the UAE embassy in New Delhi on May 14 to convey India's condolences.

"Signed the condolence book at the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates, extending our deepest condolences on the passing away of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, late President of the UAE," Mr. Jaishankar tweeted.

India observed a day of national mourning on May 14 as a mark of respect to Mr. Sheikh Khalifa.

"Under the leadership of Mr. Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the India-UAE ties prospered greatly to the mutual benefit of the people of the two countries. He took exceptional care of the large Indian community in UAE, who held him in high esteem," the MEA said.

It said the two countries will continue to take forward their historic and comprehensive strategic relationship in new and diverse areas.