Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro wins third term as President amid Opposition claims of irregularities

Nicolas Maduro secured 51% of the vote, overcoming Opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez, who garnered 44%

Updated - July 29, 2024 10:07 am IST

Published - July 29, 2024 09:53 am IST - CARACAS

AP
A supporter of Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro arrives at Miraflores Palace to wait for the results of the presidential election in Caracas, Venezuela on July 28, 2024. The poster reads: ‘Venezuela always win’.

A supporter of Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro arrives at Miraflores Palace to wait for the results of the presidential election in Caracas, Venezuela on July 28, 2024. The poster reads: ‘Venezuela always win’. | Photo Credit: Reuters

President Nicolas Maduro was declared the winner in Venezuela’s presidential election on July 28, even as his opponents were preparing to dispute the results, setting up a high-stakes showdown that will determine whether the South American nation transitions away from one party rule.

Elvis Amoroso, head of the National Electoral Council, said Mr. Maduro secured 51% of the vote, overcoming Opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez, who garnered 44%. He said the results were based on 80% of voting stations, marking an irreversible trend.

It came as Opposition leaders were already celebrating, online and outside a few voting centres, what they saw as a landslide victory for Mr. Gonzalez. Their hope was boosted by purported exit polls showing a healthy margin of victory for Mr. Gonzalez. Exit polls are not allowed under Venezuelan law.

Tense Venezuela votes in shadow of ‘bloodbath’ warning

The delay in announcing results — six hours after polls were supposed to close — indicated a deep debate inside the government about how to proceed after Mr. Maduro’s opponents came out early in the evening all but claiming victory.

The electoral authority, which is controlled by Maduro loyalists, has yet to release the official voting tallies from each of the 30,000 polling centers, hampering the Opposition’s ability to verify the results.

Opposition representatives said tallies they collected from campaign representatives at 30% of voting centres showed Mr. Gonzalez trouncing Mr. Maduro.

Mr. Maduro seeking a third term, faced his toughest challenge yet from the unlikeliest of opponents: Edmundo Gonzalez, a retired diplomat who was unknown to voters before being tapped in April as a last-minute stand-in for Opposition powerhouse Maria Corina Machado.

