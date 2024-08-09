GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Venezuela’s Maduro signs decree blocking X access for 10 days

Mr. Maduro has frequently railed against X owner Elon Musk since the country’s July 28 presidential election. X was formerly Twitter

August 09, 2024 05:54 am IST - CARACAS

Reuters
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro holds a news conference at the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela, July 31, 2024, three days after his disputed reelection.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro holds a news conference at the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela, July 31, 2024, three days after his disputed reelection. | Photo Credit: AP

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday (August 8, 2024) said he has signed a resolution to block access to social media platform X in the country for 10 days.

Mr. Maduro has frequently railed against X owner Elon Musk since the country’s July 28 presidential election. X was formerly Twitter.

Mr. Maduro and the electoral authority have said that the president won a third term in the election, though the opposition claims victory and says it has the vote counts to prove it. Neither Mr. Maduro nor the electoral body have released detailed vote tallies.

In the days after the vote, protests from Venezuelans across the country and abroad broke out demanding Mr. Maduro step down and to honor a win by opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez.

The protests were largely promoted on social media.

The leftist president earlier this week had asked his supporters to also abandon messaging application WhatsApp in favor of Telegram or WeChat, saying the app was being used to threaten the families of soldiers and police officers.

Mr. Maduro has also clashed publicly with Mr. Musk since the election.

