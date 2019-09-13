Venezuela’s Maduro says he won't attend UN annual meeting

Venezuelan President Nicolŕs Maduro says he is skipping the United Nations’ General Assembly meeting later this month in New York.
Mr. Maduro told a cheering crowd of young socialist party members on Thursday that his vice president and foreign minister will go in his place.
The meeting comes near the end of a tumultuous year for Venezuela that has seen Mr. Maduro’s power tested. Opposition leader Juan Guaidū has so far failed to oust Mr. Maduro with backing from the United States and 50 other nations.
Mr. Maduro didn’t say why he is passing up the annual meeting of world leaders, except to tell his young followers that he is staying home to work with them.
The socialist president maintains support in Venezuela from the military and international allies including Cuba, China and Russia.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor