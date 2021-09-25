Venezuela talks suspended in Mexico City

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro meets with the government negotiators heading to Mexico for the kick off a second round of talks with the opposition aimed at easing the once prosperous country's long-running crisis which has forced millions to flee, at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela on September 2, 2021. Photo: Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters.

The government delegation had not provided a reason for its absence on September 24

The latest round of negotiations between Venezuela’s government and the country’s opposition were suspended on September 24 when the government’s delegates failed to appear in Mexico City.

Two sources tied to the process confirmed that the first session of this round of talks had been suspended. They hoped to resume on September 25 if the government’s delegates arrived.

This round of meetings was scheduled to begin on September 24 and run through September 27. The previous meetings occurred from September 3 to September 6. The talks are being mediated by Norway and hosted by Mexico.

The government delegation had not provided a reason for its absence on September 24. The opposition delegates confirmed in a statement that the government side had not arrived, but they planned to continue participating with the agreed upon framework.

The delegates of President Nicolás Maduro and the opposition, led by Juan Guaidó, have been expected to tackle issues such as conditions for elections and the lifting of foreign economic sanctions imposed on the government. Mr. Guaidó on September 24 said that he would remain in Mexico to try to advance a range of issues.

The U.S. and other countries withdrew recognition of Mr. Maduro after accusing him of rigging his most recent re-election as President. In his place, they recognized Mr. Guaidó, who was head of the then opposition-dominated congress.

Mr. Maduro had just been in Mexico last weekend for a meeting of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States.