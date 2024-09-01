GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Venezuela sends hundreds to maximum security jails after election: NGO

The detainees, who had been held at police stations around the country, were transferred over the past week to two notorious prisons that were previously controlled by gangs, says the Venezuelan Prisons Observatory

Published - September 01, 2024 08:50 am IST - Caracas

AFP
Over 700 people arrested during protests that erupted after Venezuela’s disputed Presidential election have been transferred to maximum security prisons. File

Over 700 people arrested during protests that erupted after Venezuela’s disputed Presidential election have been transferred to maximum security prisons. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

More than 700 people arrested during protests that erupted after Venezuela's disputed presidential election have been transferred to maximum security prisons, a human rights group said Saturday, August 31, 2024.

The detainees, who had been held at police stations around the country, were transferred over the past week to two notorious prisons that were previously controlled by gangs, the Venezuelan Prisons Observatory said.

Maduro taps hardline loyalist to oversee police forces, prompting fears of deepening crackdown

“In many cases, the transfers were conducted under questionable circumstances, with detainees’ relatives not informed of the moves to Tocuyito and Tocoron prisons,” the group said.

"They were conducted with many irregularities," the NGO said in a press release.

More than 2,400 people were arrested after the protests that broke out after President Nicolas Maduro was declared winner of the disputed July 28 election.

The Opposition claims it won by a landslide and has voting records to prove this.

Venezuelan electoral council says U.N. report on vote ‘rife with lies’

The leftist Maduro government, brushing off accusations of authoritarianism, has resisted intense international pressure to release vote tally numbers to back up its claim of victory.

The United States, the European Union, and several Latin American countries have refused to recognize Maduro as having won without seeing detailed voting results.

Violence that accompanied the protests left 27 people dead and 192 injured.

Also Read: Anti-Maduro protests spread as Venezuelan opposition says he stole vote

Venezuelan Prisons Observatory said none of the people transferred to maximum security facilities have been allowed to contact their families or attorneys.

Of the 2,400 detainees, 1,581 have been listed as political prisoners by another advocacy group, called Penal Forum.

Penal Forum said 114 of the total are adolescents and at least 40 of them were released on bail Saturday. Sixteen were freed from detention on Thursday.

Some of those arrested are as young as 13 and have been sent to prisons with older, common criminals, opposition leader Maria Corina Machado said this week.

"What they have done is brutal," she said of the Maduro government.

Related Topics

Venezuela

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.