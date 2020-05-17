International

Venezuela reports highest single-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases

An elderly man wearing a protective face mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, walks in the Lidice neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, May 16, 2020. President Nicolas Maduro is relaxing quarantine measures over the weekend by allowing children and older adults out of their homes for a few hours each day.   | Photo Credit: AP

Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on Saturday that the 45 new cases bring Venezuela’s total to 504 illnesses, with 10 resulting in death.

Venezuela is reporting its biggest one-day increase in confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic hit the South American nation.

Officials have reported a relatively low number of cases since the first were discovered in mid-March.

While Venezuela has reported relatively few cases so far, health experts say its hospitals are especially vulnerable to being overwhelmed.

Venezuela is in a deep political and economic crisis that has left its health care system in a shamble.

President Nicolas Maduro ordered a nationwide lockdown shortly after the first cases, and he recently extended it until mid-June, hoping to contain the virus’ spread.

Officials say that 35 of Saturday’s cases involved people returning to Venezuela, including several on a flight from Peru.

