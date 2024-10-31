GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS veto

Venezuela attacked the “irrational behaviour of Brazilian diplomats, who contravened the approval of the rest of BRICS members by adopting a blocking policy”

Published - October 31, 2024 11:26 am IST - Caracas

AFP
Relations between Venezuela and several Latin American countries have soured since the country’s disputed July 18 elections

Relations between Venezuela and several Latin American countries have soured since the country’s disputed July 18 elections | Photo Credit: AFP

Venezuela's foreign ministry said on Wednesday (October 30, 2024) that it had recalled its ambassador to Brazil for consultations, after Brazil's government last week vetoed Venezuela's application to join the BRICS group of emerging economies.

The move by the government of left-wing Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva infuriated Venezuela's socialist strongman Nicolas Maduro, who views Brazil as a natural ally.

Maduro vows Venezuela won't be silenced after BRICS bid blocked

The foreign ministry said that Mr. Maduro had ordered ambassador Manuel Vadell to be recalled for consultations "immediately" and it had also summoned Brazil's charge d'affaires in Caracas to protest the veto.

The ministry did not take aim directly at Mr. Lula, who missed the BRICS summit, held in Russia last week and at which Venezuela's application was discussed, after suffering a head injury at home.

Instead, in a statement, it attacked the "irrational behavior of Brazilian diplomats, who contravened the approval of the rest of BRICS members by adopting a blocking policy."

Disputed July 18 elections in Venezuela

Relations between Venezuela and several Latin American countries have soured since the country's disputed July 18 elections.

Electoral officials aligned with Mr. Maduro declared him the winner of the July 28 vote, but did not release detailed results to back up the claim.

The opposition meanwhile claimed that its candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia won by a landslide, publishing detailed polling station results.

Brazil has yet to recognize Maduro's re election, saying it wants first to see a detailed breakdown of results.

Several other Latin American countries, such as Argentina and Peru, have joined the United States in backing the opposition's victory claim.

Mr. Lula was a close ally of Maduro's predecessor, revolutionary socialist leader Hugo Chavez, but has been critical of Maduro's government, calling it a "very unpleasant regime" with an "authoritarian bias."

Venezuela revokes Brazil's custody of diplomatic mission that's housing six Maduro opponents

The foreign ministry in Caracas focused its attacks on the "recurring interventionist, rude statements" by people speaking on behalf of the Brazilian government.

It took particular aim at former foreign minister Celso Amorim, an advisor to Lula, who said Brazil had vetoed the BRICS application because Caracas "breached the trust" of its partners by failing to hold transparent elections.

Amorim acted as an observer in the election.

'Messenger of imperialism'

The foreign ministry accused Amorim of being a "messenger of North American imperialism".

Venezuelan parliament president Jorge Rodriguez said he asked the assembly to declare him persona non grata.

Published - October 31, 2024 11:26 am IST

Related Topics

Venezuela / Brazil

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.